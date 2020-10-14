Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,195 in the last 365 days.

Mayville Bridge reopened today on ND 18

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reopened the Mayville Bridge on North Dakota Highway 18, approximately one mile west of Mayville, today after completing a reconstruction project. The bridge is now open to all traffic.  

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

You just read:

Mayville Bridge reopened today on ND 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.