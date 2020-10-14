Mayville Bridge reopened today on ND 18

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reopened the Mayville Bridge on North Dakota Highway 18, approximately one mile west of Mayville, today after completing a reconstruction project. The bridge is now open to all traffic.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.
