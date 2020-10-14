Created in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools (OSSS), the Resilience Strategies for Educators: Techniques for Self-Care and Peer Support (RSE) Train-the-Educator (TtE) Virtual Training by Request (VTBR) is a virtual learning opportunity for caregivers in schools and school districts to better understand, and teach others, resilience strategies following emergency events.

TRAINING DETAILS When: Monday, October 26, 2020 Time: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET Training Link: https://remstacenter.adobeconnect.com/rse-tte-augustamaine-school-safety-center/ Cost: NO CHARGE

Register for this virtual training session online at: https://www.remstacenter.org/TBR/TrainingRegistration.aspx?trainingsid=4349

Registration for this event closes on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

For more information, download this flyer (PDF).

This class kicks off the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine School Safety Center’s 2020-2021 training series. MSSC will be hosting a different class every month for the next 5 months:

Resilience Strategies for Educators: Techniques for Self-Care and Peer Support Train-the-Educator

Developing Emergency Operations Plans (EOPs) K-12 101 Train-the-Trainer

Developing Emergency Operations Plans (EOPs) K-12 101 Train-the-Educator

School Behavioral Threat Assessments: An Introduction

Conducting K-12 Site Assessments with SITE ASSESS

For more information contact the Maine School Safety Center.