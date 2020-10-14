North East Barrack September 2020 DUI Arrest

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 1016 traffic stops in September 2020, with 21 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for September:
|Location
|Name
|Age
|City
|State
|(Chesapeake City)
|Tierece Jamail Garvin
|32
|Chesapeake City
|MD
|(North East)
|Susan Marie Gouroulianis
|36
|Port Deposit
|MD
|(Conowingo)
|Faith Danette Wilson
|44
|Nottingham
|PA
|(Chesapeake City)
|Kenneth Allen Rock
|55
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Elska Tanneth Williams
|28
|Hampstead
|MD
|(North East)
|Kenneth Carby Hoke
|41
|Havre de Grace
|MD
|(Chesapeake City)
|Nicholas John Harney
|51
|Philadelphia
|PA
|(Rising Sun)
|Jacob Alan Keane
|22
|North East
|MD
|(North East)
|Amy Star Johnson
|41
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(North East)
|Andrew Thomas Ziegler
|28
|Bear
|DE
|(Elkton)
|Russell Victor Wagner
|36
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(Elkton)
|James Gene Allen
|25
|Chesapeake City
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Charles Bernard Wise Jr.
|29
|Conowingo
|MD
|(North East)
|Kim Marie Gilzow
|55
|Rising Sun
|MD
Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.