North East Barrack September 2020 DUI Arrest

October 14, 2020

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 1016 traffic stops in September 2020, with 21 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for September:

Location Name Age City State (Chesapeake City) Tierece Jamail Garvin 32 Chesapeake City MD (North East) Susan Marie Gouroulianis 36 Port Deposit MD (Conowingo) Faith Danette Wilson 44 Nottingham PA (Chesapeake City) Kenneth Allen Rock 55 Elkton MD (Elkton) Elska Tanneth Williams 28 Hampstead MD (North East) Kenneth Carby Hoke 41 Havre de Grace MD (Chesapeake City) Nicholas John Harney 51 Philadelphia PA (Rising Sun) Jacob Alan Keane 22 North East MD (North East) Amy Star Johnson 41 Rising Sun MD (North East) Andrew Thomas Ziegler 28 Bear DE (Elkton) Russell Victor Wagner 36 Rising Sun MD (Elkton) James Gene Allen 25 Chesapeake City MD (Elkton) Charles Bernard Wise Jr. 29 Conowingo MD (North East) Kim Marie Gilzow 55 Rising Sun MD

Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.