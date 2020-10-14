Royalton Barracks/ Crash/DUI/ Grossly Negligent Operation
CASE#: 20B203347
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020 @ 2023 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 south bound mile marker 17/8
VIOLATION: Crash / DUI #1 / Gross Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Timothy Walsh
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to numerous reports of a vehicle driving south bound in the north bound lane on I-89 near the town of Royalton. While enroute, Troopers observed a vehicle that had crashed in a u-turn at mile marker 17/8. The operator, identified as Walsh, was suspected of driving under the influence upon further investigation. Walsh was taken into custody, transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Bethel and processed.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/03/2020 at 1330 hours
COURT: Vermont Supreme Court Windsor Criminal Division
