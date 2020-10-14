Royalton Barracks/ Crash/DUI/ Grossly Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203347

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020 @ 2023 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 south bound mile marker 17/8

VIOLATION: Crash / DUI #1 / Gross Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Timothy Walsh

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to numerous reports of a vehicle driving south bound in the north bound lane on I-89 near the town of Royalton. While enroute, Troopers observed a vehicle that had crashed in a u-turn at mile marker 17/8. The operator, identified as Walsh, was suspected of driving under the influence upon further investigation. Walsh was taken into custody, transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Bethel and processed.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/03/2020 at 1330 hours

COURT: Vermont Supreme Court Windsor Criminal Division

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.