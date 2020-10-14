St. Albans // Violation of Conditions
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204502
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: 248 S. Main St.
VIOLATION: Violation of condition of release.
ACCUSED: Andrew Harrison
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 13, 2020 at 0835 hours Vermont State Police received a call regarding a possible violation of condition case in Richford. Upon further investigation it was determined that Andrew Harrison violated his conditions of release. Harrison was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2020
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: 1000
