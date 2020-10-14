Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans // Violation of Conditions

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A204502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 248 S. Main St.

VIOLATION:  Violation of condition of release.

 

 

ACCUSED:    Andrew Harrison                                             

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 13, 2020 at 0835 hours Vermont State Police received a call regarding a possible violation of condition case in Richford. Upon further investigation it was determined that Andrew Harrison violated his conditions of release. Harrison was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2020           

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL: 1000

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

St. Albans // Violation of Conditions

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

