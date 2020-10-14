St. Albans // Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A204502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 10/13/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 248 S. Main St.

VIOLATION: Violation of condition of release.

ACCUSED: Andrew Harrison

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 13, 2020 at 0835 hours Vermont State Police received a call regarding a possible violation of condition case in Richford. Upon further investigation it was determined that Andrew Harrison violated his conditions of release. Harrison was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2020

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: 1000

