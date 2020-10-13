October 7, 2020 TWC Receives Additional $28 million for dislocated workers

Date: October 7, 2020

Funds Provide COVID-19 Recovery Jobs

AUSTIN –The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has received an additional $28 million to add to the $12 million already received from the Department of Labor’s Disaster National Dislocated Worker Grant ( NDWG ) program to provide temporary jobs related to COVID-19 recovery. The funds are being used assist local health departments with jobs related to virus response, food banks, and other humanitarian work. The grant funds support the delivery of career services, training, and supportive services including transportation and supplies to help support a successful return to work.

“These funds will help continue to put Texans back to work, while we provide necessary services to the community,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC is proud to work with our partners on this effort.”

The dislocated worker grants are used during natural disasters, and Texas received a similar grant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The grants provide funds for jobs specifically designed for recovery efforts.

“Texas’ best resource is our workers, and this grant will help leverage that resource in the fight against COVID-19,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez.

“All across our state, Texas employers and individuals are working hard to get Texas up and running again in a safe and secure manner,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “This additional assistance will aid in a quicker recovery for those in need.”

If you or someone you know has been dislocated as a result of COVID-19, please email TWC at ndwg@twc.state.tx.us

