Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,211 in the last 365 days.

Watch for workers on Hwy 7 in Ortonville beginning Oct. 14 (Oct. 13, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 14, motorists should travel with caution on Highway 7 in Ortonville, as crews will be replacing a stormsewer catch basin. The work will take approximately two weeks to complete and is not expected to impact traffic, but drivers and pedestrians should watch for crews and heavy equipment along the shoulder and sidewalk.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

You just read:

Watch for workers on Hwy 7 in Ortonville beginning Oct. 14 (Oct. 13, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.