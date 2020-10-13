Watch for workers on Hwy 7 in Ortonville beginning Oct. 14 (Oct. 13, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 14, motorists should travel with caution on Highway 7 in Ortonville, as crews will be replacing a stormsewer catch basin. The work will take approximately two weeks to complete and is not expected to impact traffic, but drivers and pedestrians should watch for crews and heavy equipment along the shoulder and sidewalk.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

