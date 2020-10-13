Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,209 in the last 365 days.

NDDOT and City of Dickinson celebrate completion of I-94 pedestrian bridge project

NDDOT and City of Dickinson celebrate completion of I-94 pedestrian bridge project

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the City of Dickinson celebrated the completion of the Interstate 94 pedestrian bridge and shared-use path at the West Dickinson Interchange today.

NDDOT Director Bill Panos along with other city, state and federal officials were in attendance to participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the project.

“The addition of this pedestrian bridge and shared-use path is another effort by the NDDOT to ensure the safety of our North Dakota citizens,” said Panos.

The $2.8 million project included the construction of the pedestrian bridge as well as a 0.5-mile trail connecting to the existing sidewalk at 8th Street North.

Along with the construction of the bridge, the project featured a concrete trail, lighting implementation and traffic control. This pedestrian bridge provides a safe pathway for the public to cross I-94 in Dickinson and connects to the city’s existing trail system.

The NDDOT builds and maintains a safe, efficient transportation system consisting of approximately 8,622 miles of roadway and 1,722 bridges. It oversees the development of surface transportation including highways, bridges, transit, pedestrian, and bicycle paths across the state. The NDDOT is an innovative and progressive organization that has a team of employees working hard across the state to carry out the department’s mission to safely move people and goods.

You just read:

NDDOT and City of Dickinson celebrate completion of I-94 pedestrian bridge project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.