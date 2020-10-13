NDDOT and City of Dickinson celebrate completion of I-94 pedestrian bridge project

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the City of Dickinson celebrated the completion of the Interstate 94 pedestrian bridge and shared-use path at the West Dickinson Interchange today.

NDDOT Director Bill Panos along with other city, state and federal officials were in attendance to participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the project.

“The addition of this pedestrian bridge and shared-use path is another effort by the NDDOT to ensure the safety of our North Dakota citizens,” said Panos.

The $2.8 million project included the construction of the pedestrian bridge as well as a 0.5-mile trail connecting to the existing sidewalk at 8th Street North.

Along with the construction of the bridge, the project featured a concrete trail, lighting implementation and traffic control. This pedestrian bridge provides a safe pathway for the public to cross I-94 in Dickinson and connects to the city’s existing trail system.

