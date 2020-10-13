TDOT to Close Ramp from I-75 North to I-24 West for One Weekend in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of the Interstate 75/Interstate 24 interchange modification project in Hamilton County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will implement a major traffic shift that will take an entire weekend to complete and necessitate the closure of the ramp from I-75 North to I-24 West within the area of the split. From 9:00 p.m. EDT Friday, October 23, 2020 to 6:00 a.m. EDT Monday, October 26, 2020, those traveling from I-75 North to I‑24 West will be detoured to Exit 3-A East Brainerd Road, where they will be directed to re-enter the interstate via I‑75 South to I-24 West. This detour will add an additional five miles to the movement. Heavy congestion is expected.

This detour will also alter the traffic flow on East Brainerd Road and Hickory Valley Road. To allow crews to install and remove the detour, lane restrictions on these roads will be in place from Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. to Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. All local traffic on East Brainerd Road will be shifted to the westbound lanes. Those traveling westbound (toward Brainerd Road) on East Brainerd Road will have access to I-75 North only. Those traveling eastbound (toward Gunbarrel Road) on East Brainerd Road will not have access to I‑75 in either direction. Traffic on Hickory Valley Road will have right-in / right-out access only at East Brainerd Road.

Additionally, the I-75 North on-ramps from US 41/Ringgold Road at Exit 1 will be closed at 9:00 p.m. EDT Friday, October 23, 2020 until 6:00 a.m. EDT Monday, October 26, 2020, and traffic will be detoured to alternate routes to access either I-75 or I-24 at other locations. Due to low height restrictions at the tunnels on US 41/Ringgold Road, west of the Exit 1 interchange, truck traffic will be prohibited from using the tunnels as an alternate route. The Tennessee Welcome Center on I‑75 North will also be closed to all traffic during the same time period.