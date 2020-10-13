FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 13, 2020

Gov. Parson awards Missouri Public Safety Medals to first responders and civilians for heroic actions in 2019 11 First Responders and 6 Civilians Receive Missouri’s Highest Public Safety Honors

Today, Governor Mike Parson awarded Missouri Public Safety Medals to a total of 11 first responders and six civilians for heroic and live-saving actions during 2019. Continue reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.

