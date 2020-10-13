reVISION GRANTS AWARDED TO NEBRASKA SCHOOLS | Nebraska Department of Education

News Release

October 13, 2020

The Nebraska State Board of Education awarded reVISION grants to schools across the state to help develop Nebraska’s talent pipelines for economic growth and workforce development, while strengthening high school Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.

The competitive Perkins reVISION Action Grant program provides Perkins funds for secondary school districts to help implement the reVISION Action Plan developed in the reVISION process. Only activities that align with high-skill, high-wage, and high-demand occupations are considered for funding. Eleven grants were awarded supporting 12 districts and two colleges for a total of $911,763.

2020-2021 Perkins reVISION Action Grant Recipients:

Bancroft-Rosalie Community School

Columbus Public Schools

ESU 9 (A collaboration of four districts: Adams Central, Doniphan-Trumbull, Harvard, and Kenesaw)

Hershey Public Schools

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

Northeast Community College

Ralston Public Schools

Seward Public Schools

South Central Nebraska Unified District

Stapleton Public Schools

Sutherland Public Schools

Funds for the action grants are provided by the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006, Reserve Funds, and Statewide Leadership Funds.

More information about the reVISION grants can be found here: https://www.education.ne.gov/nce/revision.html.