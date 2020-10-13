Marshall reconstruction project moves forward with recommended intersection improvements (Oct. 13, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. —MnDOT District 8 and the city of Marshall have analyzed intersections along Highway 19/College Drive to make improvements to meet the community’s priorities. Based on this review, and input from the community, we are moving forward with the following key intersection improvements as part of the 2025 reconstruction project.

Each intersection along Highway 19/College Drive was analyzed to meet the community’s priorities of improving safety and making it easier to get across town. Marshall community members were invited to give their input on the proposed recommendations by participating in a virtual open house and taking a short survey. MnDOT and the city of Marshall would like to thank the over 600 community members that took time to visit the virtual open house and complete the online survey.

The intersection improvements, which will be included in the project layout, are:

Construct a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 19/College Drive and Country Club Drive

Change the intersection of Highway 19/College Drive and Marvin Schwan Memorial Drive to a right-in/right-out design

Remove the traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 19/College Drive and Lyon Street and put stop signs on Lyon Street

Bump-outs to shorten the distance people must cross the road and a flashing pedestrian beacon are also included in the improvements at Lyon Street

Change the intersection of Highway 19/College Dr. and Marshall Street to a right-in/right-out design

Information on key intersection improvements are available on the project webpage at mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy19marshall.

