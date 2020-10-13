Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton: Fifth Cir­cuit Grants Stay Halt­ing Dis­trict Court Order, Secures Bal­lot Hand-Deliv­ery Locations

Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement after the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay, blocking a district court order that purported to override Governor Greg Abbott’s proclamation regarding mail-in ballot drop-off locations:

“I commend the Fifth Circuit for staying this unlawful injunction and continuing to protect the integrity of Texas elections. My office will continue to defend the security of our democratic process and combat voter fraud.”

Read a copy of the order here.

