Derby/Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503713

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/22/2020 @ 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tractor Supply, Derby VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Gerin Fortin                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

 

VICTIM: Tractor Supply

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT location

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/22/2020, at approximately 1700 hours, the Vermont State

Police were notified of an incident of shoplifting at the Tractor Supply in Derby, VT. It was

advised the actual date of the theft was 09/19/2020. It was revealed two sets of camouflage

boots, both valued at $79.99 were stolen. After watching provided surveillance footage, the

offender was identified as Gerin Fortin of Orleans, VT. Fortin was later located and cited

into court for the violation. Both sets of boots were returned.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2020 @ 10 AM           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  No   

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

