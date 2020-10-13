Derby/Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503713
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/22/2020 @ 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tractor Supply, Derby VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Gerin Fortin
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
VICTIM: Tractor Supply
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT location
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/22/2020, at approximately 1700 hours, the Vermont State
Police were notified of an incident of shoplifting at the Tractor Supply in Derby, VT. It was
advised the actual date of the theft was 09/19/2020. It was revealed two sets of camouflage
boots, both valued at $79.99 were stolen. After watching provided surveillance footage, the
offender was identified as Gerin Fortin of Orleans, VT. Fortin was later located and cited
into court for the violation. Both sets of boots were returned.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2020 @ 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881