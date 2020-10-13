Interstate 94 open through Albertville (Oct. 12, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — (8:25 p.m.) Both directions of I-94 are now open between Monticello and Wright County Road 19 in Albertville. MnDOT thanks you for your patience during this emergency road closure that began at 2 p.m. today.

I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater remains a construction work zone. For more information, visit mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.

For current road information, log onto 511mn.org

