MDC offers Basic Shotgun Wingshooting workshop in Kirksville Oct. 27

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites hunters of ages 14 and older to a Basic Shotgun Wingshooting workshop in Kirksville on Oct. 27. The program will take place at 4:30 p.m. at Big Creek Conservation Area.

This FREE workshop will help new shooters, as well as migratory and upland bird hunters improve their hunting skills. Topics covered in the program will include how to select the best ammunition and choke combination for hunting, how to improve shooting, range, and distance-estimation skills, and how to properly pattern shotguns.

“Whether you are new to shooting or have done it for years, this program will help increase success,” said MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver.

Participants should bring their hunting shotgun and choke tubes, if applicable, as well as shotgun ammunition they wish to pattern, eye and ear protection, and a stool or chair. MDC will provide clay targets, and 12- and 20-gauge practice ammunition. This course will take place outside, so participants should dress for the weather.

Participants must preregister by Oct. 20 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174568. For more information, call (660) 785-2420, or email Rob.Garver@gmail.com.