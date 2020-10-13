Construction at I-94 West Medina Rest Area to begin Thursday

Construction work at the Medina Rest Area on Interstate 94 West, seven miles west of Medina, is scheduled to begin Thursday, October 15. During the project, the rest area will be temporarily closed.

The repaving project is expected to be complete Friday afternoon and the rest area will reopen at that time.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.