Arrival to Build Its First U.S. Electric Vehicle Microfactory in York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Arrival, a global electric vehicle (EV) company, today announced plans to establish its first U.S. Microfactory in York County. The $46 million investment into the region will create 240 new jobs.

Founded in 2015 and based in London, England, Arrival works with cities around the world to create zero-emission mobility solutions for today's transportation challenges. The company’s South Carolina operations will utilize a new cell-based assembly method to produce vehicles rather than a traditional automotive production line, allowing the production of any vehicle from Arrival’s portfolio. With this model, Arrival occupies a smaller footprint, hence the name "Microfactory." The Microfactory design is key to Arrival’s approach to bringing down the cost of EVs to accelerate mass adoption.

Located in Rock Hill, the company’s new operations will initially focus on building electric buses with Arrival's vertically integrated approach to vehicle production, which utilizes the company’s in-house developed components, materials and software. Materials for the EVs will be sourced from surrounding regions through a localized supply chain, which will reduce environmental impact.

Arrival is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2021, with production starting by the fourth quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Arrival team should visit the company’s hiring website at www.readysc.org/arrival.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

"Our new Microfactory in South Carolina is the beginning of a paradigm shift in the EV space. We're thankful for the great work at the state and local levels that lead us to South Carolina, and we are excited to be able to partner with York County to deliver our vision for commercial electric vehicles while investing in the lives of the community members that support Arrival.” -Arrival CEO of North America Mike Ableson

“We couldn’t be happier that Arrival has decided to build zero-emissions EVs right here in South Carolina. It speaks volumes to our business-friendly climate and well-trained workforce, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“The automotive industry continues to be a major job creator in our state’s economy, and today’s announcement is another sign of that. Arrival’s decision to locate new operations in South Carolina builds on our international reputation for being a place where businesses can succeed.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are excited to see Arrival choose York County as the location for their first manufacturing operations location in the United States. On behalf of the York County Council, we welcome this international electric vehicle manufacturer to the region. We look forward to future partnerships, quality jobs and seeing this innovative company thrive in our community. Congratulations Arrival, we are glad you are here.” -York County Council Chairman Michael Johnson

“On behalf of the Rock Hill City Council, we are pleased to welcome Arrival to our good town. Another successful business offering good paying jobs and choosing to locate in our city is a testament to the ongoing investment in our infrastructure and the hard work and vision of Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation members. This company's presence in Rock Hill will continue to build a world class economy for our All-America City.” -Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys