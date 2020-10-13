Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,747 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B403950                                                  

TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: October 10, 2020 at 2143 hours

LOCATION: US RT 7 in the Town of Wallingford,VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

 

ACCUSED: John T. Catozzi

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 10 2020, at approximately 2143 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. During the course of the traffic stop Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently screened the operator. The operator was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland and processed for DUI.  After processing Catozzi was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 26 October, 2020 at 1000

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.