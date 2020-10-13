Rutland Barracks/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B403950

TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: October 10, 2020 at 2143 hours

LOCATION: US RT 7 in the Town of Wallingford,VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

ACCUSED: John T. Catozzi

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 10 2020, at approximately 2143 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. During the course of the traffic stop Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently screened the operator. The operator was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland and processed for DUI. After processing Catozzi was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 26 October, 2020 at 1000