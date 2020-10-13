Rutland Barracks/DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B403950
TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: October 10, 2020 at 2143 hours
LOCATION: US RT 7 in the Town of Wallingford,VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence
ACCUSED: John T. Catozzi
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 10 2020, at approximately 2143 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. During the course of the traffic stop Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently screened the operator. The operator was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland and processed for DUI. After processing Catozzi was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 26 October, 2020 at 1000