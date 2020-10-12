Green River exit will be closed this Thursday morning

GREEN RIVER – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing exit 91 to Green River this Thursday to remove a high mast tower light that recently collapsed due to excessive winds. The closure is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Green River will still be accessible to westbound Interstate 80 traffic by way of exit 89 on the west end of town.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit WYDOT's 511 website.