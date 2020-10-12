Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,750 in the last 365 days.

Green River exit will be closed this Thursday morning

GREEN RIVER – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing exit 91 to Green River this Thursday to remove a high mast tower light that recently collapsed due to excessive winds. The closure is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Green River will still be accessible to westbound Interstate 80 traffic by way of exit 89 on the west end of town.  

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit WYDOT's 511 website.  

You just read:

Green River exit will be closed this Thursday morning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.