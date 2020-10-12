Business Leader and Health Researcher KC Craichy to Share About COVID-19 at Church Prepared Event Tuesday
EINPresswire.com/ -- Business leader and health researcher KC Craichy is hoping to empower faith leaders to safely open churches across America which have been closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Craichy will be speaking during a free online seminar Tuesday Oct. 13, at 10 p.m. Eastern titled Church Prepared – COVID-19 and your Church.
Hosted by the Peaceably Gather Coalition and Christian radio personality Todd Starnes, this event is designed to empower pastors and church leaders to set aside fear and make fact-based decisions regarding COVID-19.
A best-selling author, Craichy has been at the forefront of educating people on COVID-19 through his writings and commentary regarding the latest coronavirus research. His emphasis from the outset has been to set aside the fear and let the facts determine your personal actions and our country’s response as a whole.
Craichy has participated in other online educational events recently with respected frontline doctors sharing their experiences treating patients with an integrative approach to medicine with amazing results.
More information or to register you can go to https://churchprepared.com/.
More about KC Craichy:
KC Craichy is a best-selling author, health researcher, recognized expert on natural health and sports performance nutrition as well as a sought after speaker on superfood nutrition, natural, integrative and alternative medical approaches to chronic diseases. He and his wife Monica are co-Founders of Living Fuel, the Leader in Superfood Nutrition. Living Fuel products are used around the world by everyone from the health-challenged to some of the world’s most recognizable athletes in team, individual, and endurance sports. He and his wife, Monica, have six children and cohost the popular Internet TV program LivingFuelTV. More information can be found at: https://www.livingfuel.com.
John Marini
Hosted by the Peaceably Gather Coalition and Christian radio personality Todd Starnes, this event is designed to empower pastors and church leaders to set aside fear and make fact-based decisions regarding COVID-19.
A best-selling author, Craichy has been at the forefront of educating people on COVID-19 through his writings and commentary regarding the latest coronavirus research. His emphasis from the outset has been to set aside the fear and let the facts determine your personal actions and our country’s response as a whole.
Craichy has participated in other online educational events recently with respected frontline doctors sharing their experiences treating patients with an integrative approach to medicine with amazing results.
More information or to register you can go to https://churchprepared.com/.
More about KC Craichy:
KC Craichy is a best-selling author, health researcher, recognized expert on natural health and sports performance nutrition as well as a sought after speaker on superfood nutrition, natural, integrative and alternative medical approaches to chronic diseases. He and his wife Monica are co-Founders of Living Fuel, the Leader in Superfood Nutrition. Living Fuel products are used around the world by everyone from the health-challenged to some of the world’s most recognizable athletes in team, individual, and endurance sports. He and his wife, Monica, have six children and cohost the popular Internet TV program LivingFuelTV. More information can be found at: https://www.livingfuel.com.
John Marini
Living Fuel
407-765-8258
email us here