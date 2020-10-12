Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,714 in the last 365 days.

Lane closures in Glenwood start Oct. 14 for emergency storm sewer repairs (Oct. 12, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 14, motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 29 in Glenwood, as crews complete emergency storm sewer repairs between First Avenue and Second Avenue. The work is expected to take approximately three days to complete.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

You just read:

Lane closures in Glenwood start Oct. 14 for emergency storm sewer repairs (Oct. 12, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.