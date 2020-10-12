Lane closures in Glenwood start Oct. 14 for emergency storm sewer repairs (Oct. 12, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 14, motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 29 in Glenwood, as crews complete emergency storm sewer repairs between First Avenue and Second Avenue. The work is expected to take approximately three days to complete.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###