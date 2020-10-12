Lane closures in Glenwood start Oct. 14 for emergency storm sewer repairs (Oct. 12, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Wednesday, Oct. 14, motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 29 in Glenwood, as crews complete emergency storm sewer repairs between First Avenue and Second Avenue. The work is expected to take approximately three days to complete.
MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.