ITU Online Releases New CompTIA Cloud+ Courses

New CompTIA Cloud+ course will assist IT professionals such as Business Analysts, IT Managers, and Project Managers, with career specific certifications.

ITU Online Training, in business since 2012 with over 650,000 IT training students across the globe, has recently released a new CompTIA Cloud + training course. Students who elect to take the course receive 16 hours of training via 52 video courses.

The CompTIA Cloud+ Certification Training course is designed to provide IT professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to work in a modern datacenter. The training covers all objectives required to pass the CompTIA Cloud+ Certification Exam.

Course subject matter includes servicing anything from pre-installed physical servers to pre-configured software. The course guides individuals to choose the level of service that fits their organization’s requirements and budget.

As students progress through the course, they will learn how to analyze system requirements for Cloud deployments. They will also prepare for Cloud deployments, test a pilot project deployment, design a secure/compliant Cloud infrastructure, and practice many more vital skills.

Carrie Cameron, CEO and President of ITU Online, explains that “Cloud-based infrastructure is becoming an invaluable part of an organization’s IT systems. It provides readily available resources for organizations to select from at a moment’s notice.”

ITU has also released the new CompTIA Cloud Essentials + Certification Training Course, where students will learn several methods for understanding Cloud computing concepts. Subject matter includes applying Cloud business principles, Cloud design/migration, aspects of operating in the Cloud, and managing Cloud governance.

“This course is ideal for Business Analysts, IT Managers, and Project Managers,” Cameron states. She especially recommends the course to employees responsible for Cloud deployments or technical sales specialists who sell Cloud services. “It also provides a solid foundation for IT professionals who want to complete their Cloud+ Certification.”

Both courses perfectly compliment ITU Online’s Cloud Services & Virtualization Training Bundle, which provides lifetime access to over 100 hours of training via 7 courses. ITU Online is also well known for their Lifetime Access IT Training library, where for one price, students have unlimited access to all past, present and future courses, so they can continue their learning without continued investments.

Since 2012, ITU Online has been a leader in providing online IT training courses. Their curriculum is built, filmed, and supported in-house via their corporate headquarters in Clearwater, FL.

By using proven educational concepts and sound instructional design principles, ITU creates exceptional courses to provide the best benefits for those in the IT training field.

ITU delivers a standard for quality by employing the best leaders in the IT field to create award-winning training courses. ITU has won 4 Best in Biz Awards covering Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year, and Most Innovative Company of the Year.

These awards solidify what ITU’s students already come to expect – the best practical knowledge at an amazing price point. Learn more by calling (855) 488-5327 or by visiting https://www.ituonline.com.