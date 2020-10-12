The Super Health Diet Book Surges to #1 Rank on Amazon and Barnes & Noble
EINPresswire.com/ -- A surge in sales spurred by a renewed interest in healthy eating has pushed The Super Health Diet from best-selling author KC Craichy to the top of the sales charts among all books on both Amazon (Kindle) and Barnes & Noble (Nook).
Subtitled The Last Diet You Will Ever Need!, this book has been a popular choice for years and has been updated twice. Now a new generation of readers is being educated about benefits of superfood nutrition and being encouraged to take practical steps toward achieving their health goals.
The Super Health Diet takes a critical look at many of the most popular diets, exposing the pitfalls and detailing how they can leave the dieter vulnerable to gaining even more weight in the long run. Craichy worked with some of the top minds in the nutrition, medical, and fitness circles to develop a dynamic, no-nonsense approach to diet and health that is helping people of every age and every stage of health to supercharge their body, soul, and spirit.
The book is the definitive work on diets and dieting and is widely acclaimed by a host of medical, nutritional, and fitness experts. Dr. Richard Lippman, who was a 1996 Nominee for the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work in anti-aging, said it was, “The most remarkable nutrition book of the twenty-first century.”
Other reviewers have said:
“a blueprint for a lifetime of nutritional success”
“improve your health, increase your resistance to disease, decrease your stress, slow aging and enjoy life to the fullest”
“debunks many of the marketing schemes that take advantage of so many consumers”
“a must-read for breaking the vicious cycle of disease”
In addition to being a best-selling author, Craichy is a health researcher, recognized expert on natural health and sports performance nutrition as well as a sought after speaker on superfood nutrition, natural, integrative and alternative medical approaches to chronic diseases. He and his wife Monica are co-Founders of Living Fuel, the Leader in Superfood Nutrition. Living Fuel products are used around the world by everyone from the health-challenged to some of the world’s most recognizable athletes in team, individual, and endurance sports. He and his wife, Monica, have six children and cohost the popular Internet TV program LivingFuelTV. More information can be found at: https://www.livingfuel.com.
John Marini
Subtitled The Last Diet You Will Ever Need!, this book has been a popular choice for years and has been updated twice. Now a new generation of readers is being educated about benefits of superfood nutrition and being encouraged to take practical steps toward achieving their health goals.
The Super Health Diet takes a critical look at many of the most popular diets, exposing the pitfalls and detailing how they can leave the dieter vulnerable to gaining even more weight in the long run. Craichy worked with some of the top minds in the nutrition, medical, and fitness circles to develop a dynamic, no-nonsense approach to diet and health that is helping people of every age and every stage of health to supercharge their body, soul, and spirit.
The book is the definitive work on diets and dieting and is widely acclaimed by a host of medical, nutritional, and fitness experts. Dr. Richard Lippman, who was a 1996 Nominee for the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work in anti-aging, said it was, “The most remarkable nutrition book of the twenty-first century.”
Other reviewers have said:
“a blueprint for a lifetime of nutritional success”
“improve your health, increase your resistance to disease, decrease your stress, slow aging and enjoy life to the fullest”
“debunks many of the marketing schemes that take advantage of so many consumers”
“a must-read for breaking the vicious cycle of disease”
In addition to being a best-selling author, Craichy is a health researcher, recognized expert on natural health and sports performance nutrition as well as a sought after speaker on superfood nutrition, natural, integrative and alternative medical approaches to chronic diseases. He and his wife Monica are co-Founders of Living Fuel, the Leader in Superfood Nutrition. Living Fuel products are used around the world by everyone from the health-challenged to some of the world’s most recognizable athletes in team, individual, and endurance sports. He and his wife, Monica, have six children and cohost the popular Internet TV program LivingFuelTV. More information can be found at: https://www.livingfuel.com.
John Marini
Living Fuel
407-765-8258
email us here