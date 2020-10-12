MnDOT to host virtual public update meeting for Highway 23 Mission Creek (Oct. 12, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — A virtual public meeting in scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m., to update the community on the status of work at Highway 23 Mission Creek.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. During this virtual meeting, MnDOT staff will provide updates and answer user-submitted questions. To access the meeting, visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy23-mission-creek/meetings.html. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 016 2405. For those unable to attend the live meeting, a recording will be available on the MnDOT Mission Creek webpage.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

