New Product from GRAPHALLOY®: Type-327 Lower Profile Pillow Blocks
These pillow blocks expand the opportunity to use GRAPHALLOY bushings for high temperature and other extreme environmentsYONKERS, NY, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturers of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® bushing materials for high temperature, low temperature, submerged, food, and other tough applications announces a new lower profile 327 pillow block.
The 327 pillow blocks are GRAPHALLOY self-lubricating bushings mounted in stainless steel pillow blocks. This series combines the corrosion-resistant and self-lubricating properties of GRAPHALLOY with the application and installation versatility of pillow blocks. These pillow block assemblies are self-aligning and can withstand temperatures up to 1000°F.
The new lower profile 327 pillow block has a center line height of 1 3/32” versus the original profile center line height of 1 11/32”. With both pillow blocks in the GRAPHALLOY catalog, there are now more opportunities to solve tough bearing problems for a variety of equipment. GRAPHALLOY Stainless Steel Pillow Blocks work exceptionally well when submerged in water, water-soluble chemicals and other corrosive or hostile liquids such as acids, alkalies, hydrocarbons, black liquor, and liquid gases. In these environments, plastic bearings may fail because of their tendency to soften or swell when submerged.
These pillow blocks are available in industry standard two-bolt configurations, come in a range of base dimensions, and can accommodate shaft diameters from .5" (12.7 mm) to 1.5" (38.1 mm). Like all GRAPHALLOY products, this series of stainless steel pillow blocks provides increased reliability and years of trouble-free operation.
GRAPHALLOY, a graphite/metal alloy, is formed from molten metal, graphite and carbon. It is a uniform, solid, self-lubricating bushing and bearing material that offers superior performance in hundreds of applications. GRAPHALLOY is well-suited for submerged or high temperature applications where grease, oil and plastics fail.
For more information about GRAPHALLOY products, visit our website at http://www.graphalloy.com, call us at 914-968-8400 or e-mail us at sales(at)graphalloy(dot)com.
More About GRAPHALLOY® and Graphite Metallizing Corporation
Graphite Metallizing Corporation of Yonkers, NY has been solving tough bearing problems for over 100 years. The company began in 1913 when two engineers developed a method for putting molten metal into graphite to create a new material called GRAPHALLOY, a graphite/metal alloy.
Used in the manufacture of bushings, bearings and other components for machinery and process equipment, GRAPHALLOY materials are self-lubricating, impervious to temperature extremes from -400°F to +750°F (-240°C to 400°C) and thrive in harsh environments where other bearings fail. Special grades provide reliable service up to 1000°F (535°C) and higher in non-oxidizing atmospheres.
GRAPHALLOY is a unique self-lubricating bearing material that offers superior performance in hundreds of mechanical and electrical applications and significant operating advantages over conventional bushings and bearings.
GRAPHALLOY can be the solution to the toughest bearing, bushing, thrust washer, cam follower, or pillow block bearing design problem. It is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. FDA accepted grades of GRAPHALLOY are available for food contact equipment. NSF® International has certified two grades of GRAPHALLOY material for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.
In some applications, GRAPHALLOY bearings have operated for up to 20 years without maintenance. Standard designs are available but most GRAPHALLOY products are custom designed to the unique requirements of the specific application. Graphite Metallizing Corporation is ISO certified. For more information about Graphite Metallizing and its products, please visit us online at http://www.graphalloy.com or call us at 914-968-8400.
