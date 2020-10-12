Redwood Residential’s Deer Park Crossing Apartments Upgrade to the Future with SemaConnect Charging Stations

The SemaConnect Series 6 charging station at Deer Park Crossing is designed for use with all plug-in electric cars.

New electric vehicle charging stations support sustainability and energy efficiency in Chicago

EV charging stations are the top new amenity for multifamily communities, and Redwood Residential has chosen the perfect time to go green. SemaConnect is honored to be their choice for EV charging.” — Connie Meehan, sales manager at SemaConnect

CHICAGO, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redwood Capital Group and Redwood Residential have installed a new luxury amenity for residents at Deer Park Crossing Apartments. Now, residents can charge their electric vehicles at the community’s new SemaConnect EV charging station located in the underground garage. The new charging station is open and ready to charge EVs in the community.

The SemaConnect Series 6 charging station at Deer Park Crossing is designed for use with all plug-in electric cars, including Tesla, the Chevy Bolt, and the upcoming Rivian R1T pickup truck built in Normal, Illinois. Designed for shared use, the ENERGY STAR certified charging station features a futuristic, slim design that highlights Deer Park Crossing’s modern lifestyles. In support of social distancing, interactive LED lights show station availability at a glance, and smart technology allows residents and management to view station status on the SemaConnect app. With the SemaConnect Network, property management can manage access, control pricing, and download reports on usage and sustainability.

“This year, our residents are spending more time at home than ever before, which is why we’re prioritizing community amenities and premium living,” said Carly Buechler, property manager at Deer Park Crossing. “Our new SemaConnect charging station is another reason why Deer Park Crossing is the best place to live in suburban Chicago. We’re excited to support our residents who already drive electric cars, and we look forward to helping more people go green.”

“Thousands of drivers in Illinois already own electric cars, and thousands more will make the switch next year,” said Connie Meehan, sales manager at SemaConnect. “Especially during COVID-19, EV drivers need charging stations at their apartments. EV charging stations are the top new amenity for multifamily communities, and Redwood Residential has chosen the perfect time to go green. SemaConnect is honored to be their choice for EV charging at Deer Park Crossing.”

About Redwood Capital Group:

About Redwood Capital Group, LLC Redwood Capital Group, LLC is a Chicago-based real estate investment firm founded in 2007 by David Carlson and Mark Isaacson. The company is focused on value-add and core-plus investments in primary urban and suburban markets across the U.S., primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest. Redwood’s mission is to be the foremost choice for institutional and private equity in pursuit of strategic multifamily investment. Redwood Capital Group formed Redwood Residential, LLC, in 2017, a fully integrated property management company managing just under 4,000 units. Plans for expansion include adding 1,000 managed units by the end of October. Redwood is located at 1 E. Wacker Drive in Chicago. For more information, visit http://www.redwoodcapgroup.com and https://redwoodresidential.com/.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.