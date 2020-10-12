American Case Management Association Celebrates Vital Group of Health Professionals for National Case Management Week

The official theme for this year's National Case Management Week Celebration is Case Management: Transitions through Care, Expertise and Integrity

ACMA recognizes the dedication, compassion and necessity of case management professionals during National Case Management Week starting October 11, 2020.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Rock, ARK. Celebrated annually in the second week of October, National Case Management Week is designated to bring recognition and celebrate the work that is being done by health care delivery case managers and transitions of care professionals across the country. ACMA encourages all health care organizations and our communities to recognize and support individuals working in this field. This year’s theme is Case Management: Transitions through Care, Expertise and Integrity.

Health care delivery case management is a collaborative practice that facilitates communication and care coordination for patients and their families to reach optimal health, access to services and appropriate utilization of resources. Case management and transitions of care professionals are comprised of nurses, social workers, physicians, payers, educators, support staff, administrators and other practitioners working in a variety of health care settings.

“2020 has brought an enormous amount of practice and regulatory changes to an already complex health system. Case management and transitions of care professionals are navigators for patients and have a vital role in implementing these changes. They have stepped up to ensure patients and their families have access to services and achieve optimal health outcomes. This is an especially important year to appreciate their efforts,” said ACMA President Pamela Andrews, RN, MSW, MBA, CMAC, CCM, ACM-RN.

In conjunction with National Case Management Week, Wednesday, October 14 is Accredited Case Manager (ACM) Recognition Day. This day is in honor of case managers who have chosen to validate their competency by achieving the nationally-recognized ACM certification. They represent commitment to the practice and excellence within the field.

Throughout the week, local recognition, awareness and educational events will be held across the country for case management and transitions of care professionals. For more information about National Case Management Week and the Case Management Profession, visit acmaweb.org/ncmw.

About ACMA:

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, non-profit, professional membership association, which strives to provide resources, solutions, and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 8,000 members nationwide, including nurses, social workers, physicians and other professionals affiliated with case management. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the state and national level, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members. For more information, visit http://www.acmaweb.org.

