DUI/Barton

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A503970

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy

STATION:Derby

CONTACT#:802-334-8881

DATE/TIME:10/11/2020 2353 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Willoughby Lake Rd, Barton

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED:Natashia Cortez

AGE:24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/11/2020 at 2353 hours the Vermont State Police

received a report of a crash on Willoughby Lake Rd, Barton, VT. Trooper's

responded and observed a 2012 Nissan Versa operated by Natashia Cortez off the

roadway. Investigations revealed Cortez was operating under the influence of

alcohol. Cortez was arrested for DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for

processing

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2020 1000 am

COURT:Newport

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881