DUI/Barton
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A503970
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy
STATION:Derby
CONTACT#:802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:10/11/2020 2353 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Willoughby Lake Rd, Barton
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED:Natashia Cortez
AGE:24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/11/2020 at 2353 hours the Vermont State Police
received a report of a crash on Willoughby Lake Rd, Barton, VT. Trooper's
responded and observed a 2012 Nissan Versa operated by Natashia Cortez off the
roadway. Investigations revealed Cortez was operating under the influence of
alcohol. Cortez was arrested for DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for
processing
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2020 1000 am
COURT:Newport
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881