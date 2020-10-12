Rutland Barracks / DUI #1 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #1

CASE#: 20B403931

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/09/20 / 2225 hours

STREET: 1404 Danby Hill Road

TOWN: Danby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Geoffrey Fuller

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: ATV

INJURIES: Passenger sustained injuries

HOSPITAL: (Rutland Regional Medical Center)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle/ATV crash on 1404 Danby Hill Road in the Town of Danby, VT. Upon making contact with the operator, Geoffrey Fuller, Troopers suspected Fuller to be under the influence of alcohol. Fuller was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Fuller’s passenger, Ethan Williams, was injured as a result of the crash. Fuller was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division to answer to the charge.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

