Rutland Barracks / DUI #1 Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #1
CASE#: 20B403931
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/09/20 / 2225 hours
STREET: 1404 Danby Hill Road
TOWN: Danby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Geoffrey Fuller
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: ATV
INJURIES: Passenger sustained injuries
HOSPITAL: (Rutland Regional Medical Center)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle/ATV crash on 1404 Danby Hill Road in the Town of Danby, VT. Upon making contact with the operator, Geoffrey Fuller, Troopers suspected Fuller to be under the influence of alcohol. Fuller was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Fuller’s passenger, Ethan Williams, was injured as a result of the crash. Fuller was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ray Domingus
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701
Office: 802-773-9101
Cell: 802-585-5263
Fax: 802-775-6968
