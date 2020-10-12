News Release/ DUI #1 / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ DUI
CASE# 20B403966
TROOPER: Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/11/20 at 1800 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 100
TOWN: Plymouth
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South End Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: John J. Griffin
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end damage
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: no transport
OPERATOR #2: Marta Grala
AGE: 34
Seat Belt: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northborough, Massachusetts
PASSANGER IN VEHICLE #2: SIMON MARDY
AGE: 33
Seatbelt: YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochdale, Massachusetts
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On October 11, 2020, at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a two vehicle collision on Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Plymouth, VT.
During the course of the investigation, Troopers observed operator #1, John J. Griffin, displaying signs of alcohol impairment. Griffin was screened for Driving Under the Influence and subsequently taken into custody. Griffin was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Griffin was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Plymouth Fire Department and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT: WINDSOR
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/20 @ 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.