News Release/ DUI #1 / Motor Vehicle Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ DUI

CASE# 20B403966

TROOPER: Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/11/20 at 1800 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 100

TOWN: Plymouth

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South End Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John J. Griffin

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: no transport

OPERATOR #2: Marta Grala

AGE: 34

Seat Belt: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northborough, Massachusetts

PASSANGER IN VEHICLE #2: SIMON MARDY

AGE: 33

Seatbelt: YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochdale, Massachusetts

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On October 11, 2020, at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a two vehicle collision on Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Plymouth, VT.

During the course of the investigation, Troopers observed operator #1, John J. Griffin, displaying signs of alcohol impairment. Griffin was screened for Driving Under the Influence and subsequently taken into custody. Griffin was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Griffin was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Plymouth Fire Department and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT: WINDSOR

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/20 @ 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.