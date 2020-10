Williston Barracks / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A104245

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/11/2020 / 1641 hrs.

STREET: VT Rte. 116 / VT Rte. 2A

TOWN: St. George

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Marina Schmidt

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. George, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav-4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: n/a

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Gerald Papariello

AGE: 86

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/11/2020 at approximately 4:41 pm, Vermont State Police, Hinesburg Fire Dept., Hinesburg EMS and St. Michaels Rescue Service responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash at the intersection of VT Rte. 116 and VT Rte. 2A in the town of St. George.

Investigation determined a Toyota Rav-4 driven by Marina Schmidt, failed to yield while turning left from VT Rte. 116 onto VT Rte. 2A. Her vehicle collided with a 2008 Honda Civic, driven by Gerald Papariello, which was traveling northbound on VT Rte. 116.

No injuries were reported. Schmidt was ticketed for a violation of T23 VSA 1047 (a); Vehicle Turning Left.

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

2777 St. George Rd. Williston, VT 05495

(802)-878-7111