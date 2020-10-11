Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 63 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,123 in the last 365 days.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE       

CASE#: 20B502632

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby                            

STATION: New Haven Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: October 8 & 9, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln, Vermont

VIOLATION: "Violation of final abuse prevention order," violations of

Title 13 VSA 1030

ACCUSED: Jared Pecor                                               

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

VICTIM: Charles Cousino

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 9, 2020 the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. An investigation into this incident revealed the accused, Jared Pecor (27) had an abuse prevention order in effect. Probable cause was established that Pecor violated the protection order on October 8 &9, 2020.

Pecor was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge on October 12, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 12, 2020, at 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - NO LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

VSP News Release-Incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.