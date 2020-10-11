VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502632
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: October 8 & 9, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln, Vermont
VIOLATION: "Violation of final abuse prevention order," violations of
Title 13 VSA 1030
ACCUSED: Jared Pecor
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
VICTIM: Charles Cousino
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 9, 2020 the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. An investigation into this incident revealed the accused, Jared Pecor (27) had an abuse prevention order in effect. Probable cause was established that Pecor violated the protection order on October 8 &9, 2020.
Pecor was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge on October 12, 2020.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 12, 2020, at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - NO LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.