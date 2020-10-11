VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502632

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: October 8 & 9, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln, Vermont

VIOLATION: "Violation of final abuse prevention order," violations of

Title 13 VSA 1030

ACCUSED: Jared Pecor

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

VICTIM: Charles Cousino

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 9, 2020 the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. An investigation into this incident revealed the accused, Jared Pecor (27) had an abuse prevention order in effect. Probable cause was established that Pecor violated the protection order on October 8 &9, 2020.

Pecor was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge on October 12, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 12, 2020, at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - NO LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.