Pathways Consulting Group Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer

Pathways Consulting Group logo

Accelerating its Growth and Expansion Plans

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Consulting Group, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, is very pleased to announce that Dennis Cline has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, a newly created position for the company. Dennis has over 35 years experience in technology sales and management and brings a proven track record in the enterprise application and software business to this role, with a successful history building and leading high performance teams to execute in highly competitive markets.

Dennis’ responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating Pathways revenue through expanding the company presence in new geographies, development of new channels, and leading the company’s marketing and business strategies.

“Dennis is an outstanding addition to our team,” said Jeff Giovinazzo, CEO of Pathways Consulting Group. “Dennis’ sales leadership and his strong background in building top performing sales teams will accelerate our growth. We are thrilled to have him onboard.”

A results-driven leader, Dennis honed his expertise during his years at McAfee, Microsoft, and Claris where he held key leadership roles and was instrumental in driving growth.

Dennis stated, “I am honored to join the Pathways team and help to build on the solid foundation developed over the last decade delivering solutions to large, complex enterprises. Pathways is perfectly positioned to help its clients digitally transform their business for better customer experience and compete in the modern digital marketplace.”


About Pathways Consulting Group

Pathways Consulting Group, a New Jersey based company, is a ServiceNow Elite Partner and is 100% dedicated to delivering unparalleled ServiceNow expertise to help companies transform their business and drive value with ServiceNow. Helping clients unlock productivity, fuel efficiency and accelerate the path to digital transformation for over a decade, they are recognized by ServiceNow for their 5/5 customer satisfaction rating and have earned a reputation for strategic and technical excellence as well as a flexible, collaborative approach and proven outcomes. For more information visit https://www.pathwayscg.com

