Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Conducts Successful Logic & Accuracy Test
Elections officials completed the Logic and Accuracy test in advance of the 2020 General ElectionPALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, October 9, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections officials met to conduct the Logic and Accuracy Test (L&A). The L&A is conducted, prior to each election, to ensure the machines are accurately counting and recording votes.
Elections officials met to conduct the test and were joined by members of the Canvassing Board, local residents and media, who watched the test occur. The L&A is required before any ballots can be counted. Beginning Saturday, October 10, the Supervisor of Elections will begin opening, duplicating and tabulating the vote-by-mail ballots that have already been returned, in accordance with Florida Statute 101.68 and Executive Order 20-149.
During the L&A test, Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link provided an update to local media on the elections, current vote by mail information and information regarding poll workers.
The update from Supervisor Link provided the following information:
Election Security
This week the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections participated in a tabletop exercise with the Secretary of State, FBI and additional federal, state and local law enforcement to exchange ideas and prepare for any threats to our elections process. The Supervisor of Elections office is prepared and ready for these types of challenges.
Vote-by-Mail
There are currently 454,165 vote-by-mail requests and 144,698 vote by mail ballots that have been returned. These are some of the largest counts for mail ballots anywhere in the State of Florida.
Some important reminders for our voters for the next 24 days regarding vote-by-mail.
• All vote by mail ballots are pre-paid postage for those that want to mail their ballots.
• Until October 19 the only places that you can drop ballots off are at any of the 4 Supervisor of Elections offices.
• Between October 19 and Nov. 1, ballots can be dropped off at any of the 18 early voting locations, or a location where there will be official mobile vans. These mobile van locations will be announced soon.
• Please do not take or drop your ballot off at a non-designated location. Libraries that are early voting locations will not accept ballots until October 19 when early voting begins.
• Many have asked if their secrecy sleeve is required to mail back with their ballot. The answer is NO. You can mail your ballot or drop it off without the secrecy sleeve, as long as it is signed, your vote will count.
• The south Florida humidity can create issues where moisture makes return envelopes seal shut before you can mail it back. You are allowed to open the sealed envelope, insert your ballot and tape it shut to mail it back.
Poll Worker Recruitment
Some important information about poll workers.
• The Supervisor of Elections is hiring or seeking volunteers for a number of positions in the elections office to help with this election.
• If you want to be a part of this historic election, please sign up today.
• We have allocated bonus pay to provide additional onetime payments for poll workers and other staff during this time.
