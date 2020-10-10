Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,561 in the last 365 days.

Attempt to Locate Wanted Person/St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

               

 

CASE#: Request for information/Attempt to locate

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                                

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

ACCUSED: Jake Hodgdon                                                                             

 

AGE: 39

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On October 7, 2020, Jake Hodgdon was arraigned at the Chittenden Superior Court on multiple Grand Larceny charges. Hodgdon has pending criminal cases in two Vermont and two New York counties, all related to stealing catalytic converters. He was formally charged with grand larceny and other charges on Wednesday. Hodgdon was released by the court and issued a citation to appear in the Franklin Superior Court on October 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

 

 

On October 8, 2020, Hodgdon failed to appear for this scheduled arraignment. Hodgdon was being charged with False Information, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Violation of Conditions of release and Driving with a Suspended License. Franklin Superior Court issued a $100,000 bail for Hodgdon.

 

 

Hodgdon if believed to be driving a 2005 silver BMW 325 with Vermont Registration HSF915. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hodgdon please notify your local law enforcement agency.

 

Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

You just read:

Attempt to Locate Wanted Person/St Albans Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.