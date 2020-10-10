Attempt to Locate Wanted Person/St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: Request for information/Attempt to locate

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

ACCUSED: Jake Hodgdon

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 7, 2020, Jake Hodgdon was arraigned at the Chittenden Superior Court on multiple Grand Larceny charges. Hodgdon has pending criminal cases in two Vermont and two New York counties, all related to stealing catalytic converters. He was formally charged with grand larceny and other charges on Wednesday. Hodgdon was released by the court and issued a citation to appear in the Franklin Superior Court on October 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

On October 8, 2020, Hodgdon failed to appear for this scheduled arraignment. Hodgdon was being charged with False Information, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Violation of Conditions of release and Driving with a Suspended License. Franklin Superior Court issued a $100,000 bail for Hodgdon.

Hodgdon if believed to be driving a 2005 silver BMW 325 with Vermont Registration HSF915. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hodgdon please notify your local law enforcement agency.