Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,558 in the last 365 days.

‘Systemic breakdown’: Court orders release of Alameda County prisoner who waited 14 years for trial that never happened

A state appeals court has ordered the release of an Alameda County man who spent 13 years in prison for rape convictions, and has been locked up for nearly 14 years since then awaiting trial on the state’s attempt to hold him as a “sexually violent predator.”

You just read:

‘Systemic breakdown’: Court orders release of Alameda County prisoner who waited 14 years for trial that never happened

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.