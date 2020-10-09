A state appeals court has ordered the release of an Alameda County man who spent 13 years in prison for rape convictions, and has been locked up for nearly 14 years since then awaiting trial on the state’s attempt to hold him as a “sexually violent predator.”
You just read:
‘Systemic breakdown’: Court orders release of Alameda County prisoner who waited 14 years for trial that never happened
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.