Judge Enters Consent Judgement in Union County Nuisance Case

After a long history of fights, drug violations, and countless calls to the Sheriff’s Office, a Union County community can feel a little safer.

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, Superior Court Judge Carpenter entered a consent judgment against 3926 Mountain Drive, a problematic residence located south of Monroe, N.C. This judgment was the final step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of the state of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

According to the judgment, the property must be vacated no more than 14 days after the entry of this order, and remain vacant until sold. Anyone found on the property, other than those specifically named in the agreement, will be arrested for trespassing. If any part of the order is violated, the defendants may be held in contempt of court and punished with jail time, fines, or both.

The investigation was a joint effort between members of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Office Legal Counsel, Union County District Attorney’s Office and members of NC Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team.

"The nuisance abatement law provides a solution to problem locations that disproportionately demand law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said Scottie Shoaf, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “We are pleased to work in conjunction with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County District Attorney’s Office to bring a permanent resolution to this problem, and embrace the positive changes this judgment will facilitate within the community.”

