MDC to present Oct. 14 not-so-spooky virtual story time

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Everyone loves story time, especially when it’s about nature. So, gather your little ones around your computer, phone or tablet for Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual “Nature Storytime,” on Oct. 14, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

“Since October is the ‘spooky’ month, I’m going to read a couple stories about critters that people might think of as spooky, like spiders and bats,” said MDC Naturalist Cameron Johnston. “We’ll then use puppets to review what we learned about the animals, while talking about how these critters are beneficial and that we shouldn’t fear them.”

This program is designed for children age 6 and younger but is open to all ages. Registration is required.

Children ages 0-2 should register for “Babes in the Woods: Virtual Nature Storytime” at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174547

Children ages 3-6 should register for “Little Acorns: Virtual Nature Storytime” at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174549

Individuals 7 years of age and older may register under either link.

Please make sure that your MDC account includes an accurate email address, so that you can receive a link to the virtual program.

Questions about this event can be emailed to MDC Naturalist at Cameron.Johnston@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center offers kids’ programs each month. “Babes in the Woods” programs are designed for children 0-2, “Little Acorns” for children 3-6 years old, and “Conservation Kids” for children ages 7-11.

More information about other upcoming activities at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Nature Center can also be obtained by calling 573-290-5218. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

If you are having difficulty registering online, you can contact the phone registration vendor at 1-888-283-0364. Event call center hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This phone number is for event registration only.