Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,544 in the last 365 days.

MDC welcomes native foraging expert to Runge Nature Center Oct. 22 & 23

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) welcomes author and expert on edible native plants, Bo Brown, to Runge Nature Center this fall. Fresh from the release of his new book, Foraging the Ozarks, Brown will offer a close-up look at edible native plants.

Brown will offer interpretive foraging hikes around the nature center, with book sales and signing afterward, on two evenings in October. Programs will take place 4:30 p.m.–6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, and Friday, Oct. 23.

With his extensive knowledge and unparalleled passion for sharing it, Brown’s programs will offer an informative adventure through Missouri’s native, edible plants.

Space is limited for each program and attendees must preregister at the following links:

All participants must wear masks at this event, and should dress for weather. Participants must be at least 12 years old.

For more information about these programs, contact MDC Naturalist Sam Stewart at Sam.Stewart@mdc.mo.gov or (573) 526-5544, ext. 3405.

Runge Nature Center, located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City, is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Thursday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Trails at the nature center are open every day, 6 a.m.–9 p.m. 

You just read:

MDC welcomes native foraging expert to Runge Nature Center Oct. 22 & 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.