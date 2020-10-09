MDC welcomes native foraging expert to Runge Nature Center Oct. 22 & 23

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) welcomes author and expert on edible native plants, Bo Brown, to Runge Nature Center this fall. Fresh from the release of his new book, Foraging the Ozarks, Brown will offer a close-up look at edible native plants.

Brown will offer interpretive foraging hikes around the nature center, with book sales and signing afterward, on two evenings in October. Programs will take place 4:30 p.m.–6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, and Friday, Oct. 23.

With his extensive knowledge and unparalleled passion for sharing it, Brown’s programs will offer an informative adventure through Missouri’s native, edible plants.

Space is limited for each program and attendees must preregister at the following links:

All participants must wear masks at this event, and should dress for weather. Participants must be at least 12 years old.

For more information about these programs, contact MDC Naturalist Sam Stewart at Sam.Stewart@mdc.mo.gov or (573) 526-5544, ext. 3405.

Runge Nature Center, located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City, is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Thursday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Trails at the nature center are open every day, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.