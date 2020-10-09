Maine DOE Update – October 9, 2020

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

In order to assist SAUs with their legislatively mandated data reporting, the Maine Department of Education Data Team is offering a free webinar to review the requirements and new features. The webinar is strongly encouraged for those responsible for the compilation and entry of the required data. | More

News & Updates

The Mills Administration released its regularly scheduled update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission by color. It is provided to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support students safely this fall. | More

In a unique, limited audience outdoor event held at the Gerald E. Talbot Community School in Portland, the Maine Department of Education and Educate Maine named fourth grade teacher Cindy Soule Maine’s 2021 Teacher of the Year. Students and colleagues at the school were able to watch the event via a live broadcast from their classrooms. | More

The MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence and local District Tobacco Prevention Partners have free resources to support Maine schools in addressing tobacco use and vaping. | More

In recognition of Indigenous People and the upcoming Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is sharing resources and information that educators and schools can use to integrate Native American history and culture into classrooms and school activities to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and to teach and honor our native culture year round. | More

2020 National School Bus Safety Week theme: Red Lights Mean Stop! The theme is derived from the Poster Contest the year before. The 2019 winning poster, depicted above, was drawn by Bryan Torres-Tavarez, a 12th Grader at Stars Academy in Paterson, NJ. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) today announced that it is opening applications for the 2020/2021 Student Cabinet, a group of students that meet regularly with Commissioner Makin and other leaders at the Maine DOE to discuss educational opportunities, improvements, and policy. The purpose of the Student Cabinet is to provide a forum for Maine students’ voices to be heard. | More

The “Maine FrontLine WarmLine” is now expanding its services to include Maine’s educators and school staff. The Maine FrontLine WarmLine is a phone support service that provides Maine’s essential health care workers, first responders, and now school staff with help in managing the stress of providing essential services during our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The volunteers help callers address concerns with anxiety, irritability, poor sleep, grief or worry and, if needed, connect them with additional supports. | More

In celebration of National Career Development Month in November, the Maine Career Development Association is sponsoring a statewide Poetry & Art contest, that is open to students and adults state-wide. | More

Maine DOE Team member Emily Doughty is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team. Learn a little more about Emily. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

How Ashland District School has Adapted to Make Music Education a Priority

RSU 16 Gets Creative to Offer In-Person Adult Ed Graduation

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine’s (ACTEM) annual Fall 2020 conference will be held virtual online this year and is coming up in a couple of weeks on Oct. 20-21st. | More

This upcoming training offers wo half-day interactive sessions that are relevant for staff working remotely, in-school or hybrid plan. It is offered on Wednesdays, October 28th and November 4th from 12:00-2:45 pm OR Fridays: November 6th and November 13th, 8:15- 11:00 am. | More

SAVE THE DATE! Monday, October 26, 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM – The National Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) in partnership with the Maine Department of Education’s School Safety Center (MSSC) presents Resilience Strategies for Educators and Community Partners: Techniques for Self-Care and Peer Support Train-the Educator | More

