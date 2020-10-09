Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,545 in the last 365 days.

JENNINGS AVENUE BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION

For Immediate Release:  Monday, October 5, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

 

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says bridge work will take place on the Jennings Avenue Bridge in Hot Springs today, Oct. 5, and on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. 

It will be necessary to stop traffic with flaggers on Highway 385 (River Street and Jennings Avenue) while girders are being set on the Jennings Avenue Bridge. 

The work will cause temporary delays while girders are being removed from the truck and placed on the bridge. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

You just read:

JENNINGS AVENUE BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.