JENNINGS AVENUE BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION

For Immediate Release: Monday, October 5, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says bridge work will take place on the Jennings Avenue Bridge in Hot Springs today, Oct. 5, and on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

It will be necessary to stop traffic with flaggers on Highway 385 (River Street and Jennings Avenue) while girders are being set on the Jennings Avenue Bridge.

The work will cause temporary delays while girders are being removed from the truck and placed on the bridge.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -