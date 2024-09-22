SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed Replacement of Two Bridges on S.D. Highway 44 Near Cliffside Park in Rapid City

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Sept. 23, 2024



Contacts:

Mike Carlson, SDDOT Rapid City Area Engineer, 605-394-1635

Richard Sudmeier, FMG Engineering, 605-342-4105

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. (MT). The public meeting open house will be held at the Canyon Lake Activity Center, located at 2900 Canyon Lake Dr. in Rapid City. The purpose of the meeting is to inform area residents of the proposed replacement of two bridges on S.D. Highway 44 located near Cliffside Park in Rapid City.

A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m. The public meeting will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussions with design staff. Representatives from FMG Engineering and SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. The opportunity to provide written comments will also be available at the public meeting. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the public meeting, or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1822. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location. For more information, contact Richard Sudmeier, FMG Engineering, at 605-342-4105 or via email at RSudmeier@fmgengineering.com or Mike Carlson, SDDOT Rapid City Area Engineer, 605-394-1635 or via email at mike.carlson@state.sd.us.

