Hwy 172 resurface and culvert replacement near completion (Oct. 9, 2020)

Crews continue paving operations through October 13

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 172 near Baudette should use caution as crews complete the paving operations through October 13. Paving will be completed under traffic using pilot cars and flagger operations. Once paving is complete, crews will install rumble strips and pavement markings with a completion date of October 16, weather permitting.

The construction will create a safer and longer lasting road surface as well as drainage improvements. The contractor for the $4.68 million project is Agassiz Asphalt LLC. The project is expected to last through mid-October, weather permitting. For more information and a map of the project location, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy172-baudette.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/ . For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit www.mndot.gov/d2. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

