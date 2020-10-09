Bald Beagle, ACLJ’s New Educational Entertainment Channel for Kids, Releases “George Washington Loved to Dance"
Bald Beagle is the creation of ACLJ's creative team, made up of dynamic writers, performers, and creators whose credits include Disney and Nickelodeon.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bald Beagle, an exciting new educational entertainment channel for kids, has released Episode 1: “George Washington Loved to Dance.” Bald Beagle is the creation of The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) creative team, made up of dynamic writers, performers, and creators whose credits include entertainment giants like Disney and Nickelodeon.
“George Washington Loved to Dance” Episode Summary: Join us on a field trip to the Bald Beagle Institute of Historical Stuff for a special lesson about our founding father, George Washington. Everyone knows that Washington was America’s first President, but there are many other interesting facts about him that most people don’t know. For instance, despite how serious he appears in paintings and even on the dollar bill, did you know that George Washington loved to dance?
Featuring puppets, cutting-edge animation, music and more to connect with young audiences, Bald Beagle offers short-form videos designed to make kids smile, sing, and laugh while also teaching them about our country’s important and often inspiring history. Bald Beagle will also present lessons of faith and the moral principles that our nation was founded on -- principles so many of us still share today.
Bald Beagle is a place for kids to find engaging, educational entertainment that illustrates the great – and sometimes complicated – history and principles of these United States we are blessed to call home. From the Founding Fathers, to how government actually works, to what they, even as kids, can do to protect and preserve our constitutional republic. Moms, dads, and grandparents can rest assured that their kids are being taught fundamental truths – not being exposed to some extreme, subversive agenda – through high-quality content that can compete with the best children’s entertainment that television, streaming services, or the internet have to offer.
Bald Beagle is FREE and available on the Bald Beagle YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/BaldBeagle/. Subscribe today!
For more information, visit BaldBeagle.com.
About ACLJ: The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), focusing on the preservation and defense of constitutional rights, is based in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit https://aclj.org/.
Bald Beagle Presents: George Washington Loved to Dance