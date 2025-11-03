CCM Magazine Announces Katy Nichole Cover Story for November

I want to inspire the next generation, just like many of the artists that have been on the cover inspired me.” — Katy Nichole

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCM Magazine is proud to announce Katy Nichole will grace its November digital cover. The chart-topping Christian singer-songwriter stopped by CCM Magazine to talk about her new sophomore album, Honest Conversations (Centricity Music), and tape live in-studio performances which will be available exclusively on CCM's YouTube and at CCMMagazine.com “I’m so honored to be on the cover of CCM Magazine, and if even one girl sees this and feels inspired to use her gifts for God, that means everything to me,” says Nichole. “I want to inspire the next generation, just like many of the artists that have been on the cover inspired me. God can use all of our voices for Him."CCM co-editor Amanda Sekulow says… “Our cover story captures a broad picture of the life and career of Katy Nichole. Her extraordinary vocal and songwriting talent has been known for years, but this feature also reveals her brilliant and hilarious personality. She’s unlike anyone we’ve ever worked with in the best way. Katy can move you to tears one moment and have the whole room laughing the next, and that energy radiates through every part of this story.”The November rollout will include exclusive content across CCM’s platforms:* Cover Reveal – Monday, November 3* Longform Cover Story & Interview Release – Wednesday, November 5* Exclusive Performances available exclusively on CCM’s YouTube channel and CCMMagazine.com – Friday, November 7* Additional bonus content will be unveiled throughout the monthAdds co-editor Logan Sekulow… “When In Jesus Name first came out, it was one of those songs that reignited our family’s passion for Christian music. We watched how it impacted our children and reminded us why this music matters so deeply. We’re incredibly proud to have Katy as our next cover story and to champion her genre-blending second record, Honest Conversations.”Under new ownership, CCM Magazine relaunched in August with Christian music legend Steven Curtis Chapman on the cover, followed by a September cover story with breakout artist Megan Woods and an October cover and exclusive with iconic Christian Music band, Third Day. With each new cover story, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward. New content is released daily on the website and social media.Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts, and exclusive content for today’s Christian music audience.For more information, visit www.CCMmagazine.com Director of Photography : Patrick JohnsonLayout Design: Alicia St Gelais

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.