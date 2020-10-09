Secured Communications LLC Expands its UK and Europe Team
Secured Communications' Products, Mercury (Encrypted HD Videoconferencing) & Artemis (Encrypted Public Safety Communications - Messaging, Calling, File Sharing)
Global Encrypted Communications Company Appoints Sam Denison as UK Business Development Representative
Secured Communications’ proposition was compelling to me because the company puts security and privacy first.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global cyber-security company Secured Communications LLC has appointed a new UK based business development representative to work on UK and European projects opening new industry markets.
— Sam Denison, Business Development
From his base in London, Sam Denison will work on business development for the US tech-company whose class leading corporate product Mercury is an enterprise software suite that allows users to host private and secure videoconference meetings via a web browser or mobile device without the risk of disruptions or leaks of sensitive information. The introduction of Mercury into UK and European markets will help businesses increase productivity and minimise the risk of losses through information hacking, reputational damage and data breach.
Sam, 24, who graduated with a first class honours LLB Law degree from Edinburgh University, said: “Secured Communications’ proposition was compelling to me because the company puts security and privacy first. I am of a generation that is being forced to confront the privacy implications of incessant data harvesting across the sites that dominate our lives and so I fully support projects which put users back in control of their data. This is a very exciting time to join Secured Communications, as they continue to develop the products even further with new interfaces and more features imminent.”
Mercury’s highly secure, AES-256 encrypted video and audio-conferencing product for businesses is based on technology already trusted by many law enforcement agencies around the world.
The technology behind the product has been successfully used in the US during major events including the Super Bowl, NASCAR, the Stanley Cup playoffs and many more security operations.
Former UK police chief and head of counter terrorism, John Parkinson OBE, is president of the company.
He said: “We are delighted to welcome Sam onto the team. He is a very talented individual who is passionate about privacy and security and will be an asset to the company as we continue to expand and develop new markets.”
Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Secured Communications operates globally and has bases in the UK, Canada and Australia.
-ENDS-
For further information please contact Melanie Hill at Gravity PR by email at mel@gravitypr.co.uk or call 07527 847423
Notes to Editors:
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement leaders, the company’s suite of products protects information with the most advanced and intuitive encrypted solutions. Its platform is trusted by counterterrorism professionals, public safety agencies and vetted corporations worldwide.
Mercury, powered by Secured Communications, allows users to host secured video conferences, make secure calls, send messages, and share files seamlessly, all within a single application interface.
Secured Communications views its clients as partners and offers first class concierge support in addition to providing customisation services and integrations to help them manage their most sensitive communications and stay in control of vital information.
Media
Secured Communications
+1 775-232-5093
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
More Information: Mercury Powered by Secured Communications