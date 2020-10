Hon. David Silvers Holds Mental Health Town Hall Discussion

Mental Health Town Hall Discussion

Join the discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of college students

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Honorable David Silvers, State Representative, District 87, today announced he will be hosting a Mental Health Town Hall to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on the mental health of Florida’s college students on October 12, 2020 at 1:00pm ET.WHO:Hon. David Silvers, State Representative, District 87 will be joined by Dr. Kathleen Moore, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Florida Mental Health Institute (FMHI); Dr. Karen Hofmann, Ph.D., Director and Licensed Psychologist, UCF CAPS; Ms. Tamara Nelson, LMHC, Staff Therapist, UCF CAPS; Ms. Ann Marie Palmer, MA, MEd, Associate Director, UCF Student Care Services; and Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD, Asst. Dir. Clinical Serv., Psychiatry, UCF Student Health Services.WHAT:Hon. David Silvers will hold a Mental Health Town Hall to discuss theimpacts of COVID-19 on the mental health of Florida’s college students. Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance to RepDavidSilvers@gmail.com.WHEN:Monday, October 12, 20201:00pm - 2:15pm ETWHERE:Zoom ( https://zoom.us/join Webinar ID: 891 0636 7709Passcode: 878787PhoneDial: 929-205-6099Webinar ID: 891 0636 7709Passcode: 878787For questions, please contact: RepDavidSilvers@gmail.com.About the participating organizationsFlorida Mental Health Institute (FMHI) works to improve the lives of people with mental, addictive, and developmental disorders through research, training, and education. Established by the Florida legislature in 1967, the Institute is recognized as Florida's premier research and training center for behavioral health services and is a recognized national leader.Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is a free-of-charge campus agency at the University of Central Florida designated to provide psychological services to university-enrolled students.