Hon. David Silvers Holds Mental Health Town Hall Discussion
Join the discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of college studentsPALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Honorable David Silvers, State Representative, District 87, today announced he will be hosting a Mental Health Town Hall to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on the mental health of Florida’s college students on October 12, 2020 at 1:00pm ET.
WHO:
Hon. David Silvers, State Representative, District 87 will be joined by Dr. Kathleen Moore, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Florida Mental Health Institute (FMHI); Dr. Karen Hofmann, Ph.D., Director and Licensed Psychologist, UCF CAPS; Ms. Tamara Nelson, LMHC, Staff Therapist, UCF CAPS; Ms. Ann Marie Palmer, MA, MEd, Associate Director, UCF Student Care Services; and Dr. Michael Jacobs, MD, Asst. Dir. Clinical Serv., Psychiatry, UCF Student Health Services.
WHAT:
Hon. David Silvers will hold a Mental Health Town Hall to discuss the
impacts of COVID-19 on the mental health of Florida’s college students. Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance to RepDavidSilvers@gmail.com.
WHEN:
Monday, October 12, 2020
1:00pm - 2:15pm ET
WHERE:
Zoom (https://zoom.us/join)
Webinar ID: 891 0636 7709
Passcode: 878787
Phone
Dial: 929-205-6099
For questions, please contact: RepDavidSilvers@gmail.com.
About the participating organizations
Florida Mental Health Institute (FMHI) works to improve the lives of people with mental, addictive, and developmental disorders through research, training, and education. Established by the Florida legislature in 1967, the Institute is recognized as Florida's premier research and training center for behavioral health services and is a recognized national leader.
Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is a free-of-charge campus agency at the University of Central Florida designated to provide psychological services to university-enrolled students.
