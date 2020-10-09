Ruppert Landscape Welcomes Jason Dixon as Director of Business Development
He will focus on all aspects of sales for the company's landscape management division including training, estimating, and customer relationship management.
Jason knows the Ruppert culture, is an excellent trainer and has substantial sales team management experience. We are excited to have him join our ranks...”LAYTONSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruppert Landscape welcomes Jason Dixon to the team as Director of Business Development in the company’s landscape management division. In this position, he will focus on all aspects of sales for the division including training, estimating, customer relationship management, and more.
— Tom Barry, President, Landscape Management Division, Ruppert Landscape
Dixon’s hire builds upon his existing relationship with Ruppert, having worked very effectively with both divisions through the company’s long-time partnership with Neuberger & Co, a sales training and management consulting firm where he worked for 12 years and was a partner in the business. Recently, he chose to leave Neuberger to focus his career on sales management. The Ruppert leadership team felt that he would bring a wealth of knowledge to the team and would be a great fit and so, with the Neuberger team’s blessing, brought him on board full-time.
“Jason knows the Ruppert culture, is an excellent trainer and has substantial sales team management experience,” said Tom Barry, president of the company’s landscape management division. “We are excited to have him join our ranks and look forward to his influence on our sales team.”
Dixon has a diverse background with over 23 years of experience in sales management and business development. He has built and managed teams for one of the world’s largest therapeutic equipment manufacturers, a national media organization, and a global supply chain company, among others. He graduated from Penn State and has served on the boards of the YMCA and Little League Baseball.
“I am so excited to be a part of the Ruppert team,” said Dixon. “Having the unique advantage of working closely with Ruppert for the last six or seven years, I already had exposure to many members of the team and the incredible culture. Culturally and philosophically it’s a great fit and already feels like home.”
Ruppert Landscape, a family and employee-owned business, has been an industry-leading provider of commercial landscape construction and management services for nearly 50 years. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs over 1700 people and serves customers from 26 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston. The company has a long-standing tradition of growing its team and giving back to the community. Learn more at www.ruppertlandscape.com.
