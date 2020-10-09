KSA Online Grocery Market expected to cross SAR 650 Billion by 2025 owing to surge in order frequency & Tech Innovation.
Rising Investment in Marketplace Companies and Focus on Delivering Personalised Experience to the Customer facilitated the Growth in KSA Online Grocery MarketSAUDI ARABIA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • The online grocery delivery penetration, basis users, is expected to reach 20% by the end of 2025.
• The demand for expresses delivery is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% between 2019 and 2025. The charges for express delivery are expected to decline by the end of 2025.
• Technological developments such as drone deliveries, warehouse automation and voice ordering are anticipated to be adopted by service providers to enable quicker deliveries.
Diversification of Product Portfolio: Companies aim to establish themselves as one stop solution for all day to day needs of the customer. They have been focussing on diversifying their product portfolio from food, beverages, fruits, vegetables to household supplies, beauty & health, medicines, toys, food and delivery of other daily needs of a family.
Impact of Covid-19 KSA Online Grocery Delivery Market: Due to COVID-19 Outbreak, people avoided crowded places and turned to online grocery shopping amid escalating fears. Major product categories witnessed growth between 20-40% during the pandemic such as water, personal hygiene, home cleaning, fruits & vegetables. March and April was marked by a huge gap between demand and supply as no one was prepared for this situation in advance therefore companies faced logistical challenges. Average delivery time also increased from one to three days to one to two weeks. In order to fulfil the increased demand, companies expanded their delivery fleet by partnering with third party delivery companies to manage last-mile logistics
Expanding Partnerships with Third Party Operators: It is anticipated that companies would be expanding tie ups with suppliers & grocery stores, food delivery companies, e-wallet companies to leverage their capabilities to fulfil customer orders. Companies are also expected to establish dark stores across the Kingdom to ensure quicker and efficient logistics management.
According to the report by Ken Research titled “KSA Online Grocery Delivery Market Outlook to 2025- Driven by Regional Changing Shopping Habits of Consumers and Expansion of Local and International Players in the Kingdom” the Online Grocery Delivery Market will be valued at SAR 650 Billion by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 23.4% between 2019 and 2025. The market will witness growth owing to rise in investment in marketplace companies & innovative strategies adopted by service provides.
Key Segments Covered: -
By Region
Central
Western
Eastern
Southern
Northern
By Product Category
Food & Beverages
Fresh Food
Household Supplies
Beauty and Health
Others
By Mode of Payment
Cash on Delivery
Pre-Delivery Online Payment
Card on Delivery
By Delivery
In a Specific Time Period (Same Day or Next Day)
Express Delivery (30 minutes-2 hours)
Other (2-3 Days or More)
By Age Group
18-24 years
25-34 years
35-44 years
45+ years
By Gender
Male
Gender
Companies Covered
Nana Direct
Zadfresh
Carrefour
Danube
Qareeb.com
Key Target Audience
Online Grocery Delivery Companies
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
E-commerce Companies
Food Delivery Companies
Investors and Venture Capitalists
Logistics Companies
Government Organization catering to the FMCG Industry
Time Period Captured in the Report: -
Historical Period: 2017–2019
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Key Topics Covered in the Report: -
Difference between Online & Offline Grocery Shopping. Why Online Grocery is the Way Forward?
Target Addressable Audience
Supply Ecosystem and Competition Parameters
Demand Scenario, Target Customer and Factor Influencing Consumer Behavior
Process of On Boarding a Grocery Store
Role & Responsibilities of Company and Partner Grocery Store
Gaps & Possible Solutions of Managing Logistics
Factors Influencing Customer Behavior
Seasonality Trends
Features of a Grocery Delivery Application
Technologies Facilitating Online Grocery Delivery Industry
Upcoming Technologies in Online Grocery Delivery Industry
Future Market Trends and Way Forward
Marketing Strategies
Industry Best Practices
Covid-19 Impact on KSA Online Grocery Delivery Market
Analyst Recommendations
